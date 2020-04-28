Taapsee Pannu goofing around with Pink co stars behind Amitabh Bachchan's back is all things fun

Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the courtroom scenes in Pink. Amitabh Bachchan, who played a lawyer, can also be seen in the frame.

's Instagram account is turning out to be a treasure trove for her fans as the actress has been sharing some unseen and behind the scenes pictures from her professional and personal life. From talking about her first home in Mumbai to her characters in films like Manmarziyaan and Soorma, Taapsee is making full use of her lockdown time. On Monday, she shared another such picture from the sets of her hit film Pink. The 2016 drama thriller was a big hit at the box office and also starred Amitabh Bachchan in a leading role.

Taapsee took to her Instagram Story to share a picture from the courtroom scenes in the film. Amitabh, who played a lawyer in Pink, can be seen in the frame. In the background, Taapsee Pannu and her co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang can be seen goofing around behind Amitabh Bachchan's back. Their expressions are hilarious as Big B is oblivious to their antics and can be seen reading his script with full attention. Check out the photo below:

Just yesterday, Taapsee also wrote about her Badla director Sujoy Ghosh and their love for conversations. "5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations," Taapsee wrote. The actress had starred in Badla alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the film was a success at the box office.

