Taapsee Pannu has THIS to say about being called female Ayushmann

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about sharing the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020 with her "Saand Ki Aankh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar. But it's her witty reply to the "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana" comment that's winning hearts.

After her victory on Saturday night, producer Tanuj Garg wrote: "Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress." Taapsee replied to him saying: "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli ." Garg continued the conversation and wrote: "Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!" Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh joined in and called her: "authoritarian." Calling it "Correct", she asked Ghosh: "That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar."

Netizens are also lauding her win and "befitting reply" to the producer. One wrote: "Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa!" Another wrote: "Bollywood ki pehli befitting reply wali actress." A third tweet said: "Good one Tapsee! Pull down these patriarchy stupids."

Bhumi, on the other hand, tweeted: "My dearest @taapsee, From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever." To which, Taapsee replied: "Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away." "Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Credits :IANS

Read More