Taapsee Pannu on Haseen Dillruba’s sequel: I am glad that people actually started anticipating…

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama Shabaash Mithu. The actress is leaving no stones unturned in promoting her film and fans are quite excited to see her portray the role of Mithali Raj on the big screen. Well, one of her films Haseen Dillruba which was released in 2021, won a lot of hearts. The film which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane got mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Well, in a recent interview with India Today, Taapsee opened up about the sequel to this 2021 film.

When she was asked if a sequel to Haseen Dillruba is being made, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she is glad people actually started anticipating it as soon as the film was released. “People who saw it said it has the scope of a second part. I think it is them who have made us all think. I think Kanika (Dhillon) and Aanand (L Rai) sir are definitely on that job right now to try and see if it can turn into reality."

Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu said, “I have become a very very different person from what I was in the beginning. A lot of things might not have changed also but I have noticed some big changes in me. I have a lot more tolerance for bullshit now, to begin with. I have kind of like calmed down a lot from what I was before. I was way too over impulsive at that time, very sensitive also to nonsense where people just.... without thinking if you say something even if it's not a part of my agenda in life, I will try to correct you. That kind of over-impulsive and over-sensitivity I had. Now I have calmed down a little bit. Not my monkey, not my business. I have learned that attitude a little. So, I think it's just age right which makes people a little more matured and mellowed down”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie is slated to release on July 15 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s HIT: The First Case. Besides, Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s mystery drama Dobaaraa which is based on the Spanish film Mirage and Ajay Bahls’ horror-thriller Blurr which is a remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The movie will also mark Taapsee’s first film as a producer.

