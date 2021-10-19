Taapsee Pannu on her friendship with Vicky Kaushal; Reveals her ‘huge crush’ on THIS sportsman

In a recent chat with ETimes, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her equation with costar Vicky Kaushal. Both Taapsee and Vicky have released their latest films ‘Rashmi Rocket’ and ‘Sardar Udham’ respectively. Speaking about her friendship with ‘Manmarziyan’ costar, Taapsee said, “We are just good friends. No matter what happens, we know that we always have each other's back. Whenever Vicky and I speak, we barely about our films and work; we talk about everything beyond our work. So, I think that's just friendship, and we would want to stand by each other.”

Further in the conversation, Taapsee revealed her ‘huge crush’ as she spoke about the idea of dating a sportsperson. She said, “I have a huge crush on Andy Murray”. Speaking about her childhood memory with her dad, Taapsee said, “My father used to play hockey at the university level but he left that very early and went into a regular job. So, maybe I got that athletic gene from him. Yeah, I don't think my parents inspired me to become an athlete and thus choose an athletic role today; it's my own love for sports.”

Taapsee spoke about her physical transformation for Rashmi Rocket and said, “I made sure that I did not take any steroids or any kind of shortcuts to build that kind of body. Because I knew that I have a life beyond that one film. I had to get back to my regular life, so, I could not play with my body. I did it in a very real, natural, and organic way without damaging my body. I know there are so many ways to do these things quickly but I did not want to go that way.”

