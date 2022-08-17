Taapsee Pannu on her spat with the photographers: Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone

All eyes are on Taapsee Pannu as she is all geared up for the release of her movie Dobaaraa. The actress is on a promotional spree and has been leaving no stones unturned to promote her film. Well, in a recent interview the actress recently had a public spat with a photographer while she arrived at a promotional event for her upcoming film. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress opened up about the spat.

Taapsee Pannu reacts to her spat with photographers

For the unversed, photographers were upset with Taapsee Pannu as she arrived late at the event and did not stop to pose for them. As per Taapsee, the photographer talked to her rudely which made her angry and she told them that she was only following the instructions of the organisers. In the interview, Taapsee shared that the photographer was so rude to her that she felt he was doing her a favour by clicking her photos. The Dobaaraa actress further added, “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?!” the actor said.

Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is scheduled to release worldwide on August 19. The film is a new-age thriller that marks the reunion of Taapsee and Anurag for the third time after 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and the biopic drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as a producer. The film reunites Taapsee with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. There are several pictures from the sets of Dunki in London that have gone viral on social media.

