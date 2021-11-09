Taapsee Pannu & her ‘women in blue’ are all smiles as they announce a film wrap for Shabaash Mithu; PIC

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll and has been working on back to back films. Ever since it was announced that the actress would be starring in the sports drama Shabaash Mithu fans were quite excited. Currently, Taapsee is basking in the success of her recently released movie ‘Rashmi Rocket’. In fact, she had wrapped up her maiden production film Blurr a few months back and now the Haseen Dilruba actress has announced the film wrap of yet another film and that is non-other than Shaabash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her from what liked like the sets of Shabaash Mithu. In the picture, we can see Taapsee and three other girls dressed in the Indian cricket team dress and in a happy spirit. The actress wore the batting pad and appears to be happy and ready to hug her team. Sharing this picture, Taapsee wrote, “8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi….“Women in Blue” Aa rahe hai hum…. Jald hi….#ShabaashMithu ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022!”

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu has a number of other interesting projects lined up, such as the Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible', whose poster she shared on Diwali, the 'Run Lola Run' adaptation 'Looop Lapeta', Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', and 'Blurr', the Hindi remake of the Spanish 'Julia's Eyes'.

