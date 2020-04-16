Taapsee Pannu hilariously trolls Anubhav Sinha as she wonders 'what really happened between RaOne n Mulk'

Taapsee Pannu and her co-star Rishi Kapoor look all engrossed while having a serious conversation with the director Anubhav Sinha in this BTS picture from Mulk.

Due to the lockdown, celebrities have become more active on social media. While some have been sharing their hidden talent, some celebrities have started posting throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts during this quarantine period. Bollywood celebs are updating fans about the titbit of their quarantine period on social media. Among all, has her social media game going on strong. The actress never misses to post some throwback pictures on her Instagram accounts for fans amid the lockdown. And keeping up with her words, Taapsee recently posted another throwback pic taken from the sets of Mulk.

In the BTS still shared, we can see Taapsee and her co-star are all engrossed in a serious conversation with the director Anubhav Sinha. The still is taken during the court scene from the film. Sharing the pic, Taapsee wrote, "This is from the set of #Mulk The court room scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably few of the best lines I’ve ever read in a script. Working along side chintu sir was like a roller coaster everyday. His sense of humour kept us on our toes. N this captain of the ship, the man who is relentless and I only wonder ........ What really happened between RaOne n Mulk But jo hua acha hua ... Atleast for me coz I got 2 most cherished projects in my filmography n m looking forward to adding many more #ShamelessPitch #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

For the uninitiated, Mulk relates the story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honor after a family member gets involved in terrorism. The film received positive reviews from critics, who praised the direction of Sinha, and the performances of Taapsee and Rishi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

