  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu hits away Monday blues with cricket practice

Actress Taapsee Pannu kickstarted her week on Monday with cricket practice for her upcoming film "Shabaash Mithu".
7878 reads Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu hits away Monday blues with cricket practice
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In her new Instagram image, the actress is seen practicing her batting skills on a cricket pitch. She is in full cricket gear, wearing a helmet, leg guards and gloves. 

"Weekday has begun... #ShabaashMithu," she wrote as the caption.

"Shabaash Mithu", is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Taapsee's other upcoming films are "Haseen Dilruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Looop Lapeta".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Also read| Taapsee Pannu's new post shows us 'who wears pants in the house'

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Taapsee Pannu's new post shows us 'who wears pants in the house'
Rahul Dev travels across Ranthambore while shooting in Rajasthan
Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her golden glow with a sunkissed picture on social media
Taapsee Pannu is back on sets after three months of lockdown
Taapsee Pannu says that a slap can never be an expression of love; Find out
Taapsee Pannu performs with Garba Queen Falguni Pathak on 'Chudi jo khanki'