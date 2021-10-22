Taapsee Pannu: I get appalled when critics try to give me career choices in the movie reviews

As reported by PTI, In a recent chat at India Film Project, Taapsee Pannu spoke about stereotypes of characters and narratives. She said, “If this is a stereotyping, that every film of mine is going to have a strong woman character who is going to stand up for herself, I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping. That's one stereotype I don't mind. I will not portray a meek, weak, just pure vulnerable character who has no strength of her own only to satisfy the critical opinion of a few. I don't care”.

Taapsee further spoke about getting appalled with film critics and said, “I get appalled when critics try to give me career choices in the movie reviews. They say, 'Oh she should do these kinds of films, she is doing too many strong women characters. Sorry but there is nothing like 'too much of strong women characters'. You wait and see, in every film I will come back with strong women characters. You don't like it, don't watch it. But I am not going to play a meek character just to satisfy your critical ego”.

Furthermore, Taapsee also opened up on movies releasing on the OTT platform and asserted, “OTT releases do take away a lot of pressure, but they also take away the validation of stardom. I'm not just an actor; I want to be a star who can act. I want to be able to shoulder the responsibility of a film. I can be the reason for people to come to theatres and watch a film. Box-office collection is the yardstick against which we can measure whether we've grown in terms of stardom”.

