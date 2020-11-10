Taapsee Pannu inspires her fans as she aces a Bow Pose perfectly while prepping for Rashmi Rocket; See PHOTO

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her wherein she can be seen nailing a Bow Pose. The actress is currently shooting for Rashmi Rocket.

started shooting for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket on Monday. The Pink actress is working hard to ace her character in the film. For the next few months, Taapsee will be living life in the fast lane. She will be essaying the role of a Gujarati athlete and thus, to improvise her sprint she is practising all the possible exercises. Recently, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her wherein she can be seen acing a Bow Pose (Dhanurasana).

While sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, “the bow and the arrow! #RashmiRocket.” For prepping up for this film, she is also on a diet right now. Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, she said that to help her stay fit, she has a track trainer, athletics coach, gym trainer, nutritionist and a physiotherapist.

Taapsee has been taking to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the sets. Yesterday, when she has begun shooting for the film, she posted a picture of her and captioned it as, "Let's do this! #RashmiRocket."

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the shooting of Rashmi Rocket was initially slated to start earlier this year but got postponed due to the pandemic. Alongside Taapsee, actor Priyanshu Painyuli will feature in the film as her love interest.

Taapsee will also be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi adaptation of German classic Run Lola Run.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

