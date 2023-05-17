Taapsee Pannu is ‘unlocking the teenager within’ as she explores magical world of Harry Potter-PICS

Taapsee Pannu loves sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life, on Instagram. Since the last few days, the actress has been holidaying in Los Angeles with her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun Pannu. Just a few days ago, Taapsee shared some lovely pictures from her vacation, which showed her posing against the iconic Hollywood sign board. Now, looks like the actress explored the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, and shared some pictures with her fans.

Taapsee Pannu explores the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories to first share a picture of herself posing against the Universal Studios globe statue. She is seen wearing a white top with black leather jacket, and baggy denim jeans. She is seen pointing at the globe in the picture, and she wrote, “Let's become tourists again!” The next story shows Taapsee Pannu posing for a picture in the Hall of Portraits. “Unlocking the teenager within,” wrote Taapsee, as she made the most of her time at the Harry Potter-themed area. In another story, Taapsee is seen with a wand at Hogsmeade. We can also see another kid holding a wand, and she captioned the video clip, “Two wand owners be like...” Clearly, Taapsee had a blast during her trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu recently shared a poster of her production venture Dhak Dhak. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film portrays the story of four women who embark on a life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. The cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing the film’s poster, Taapsee wrote, “Starting a new journey with one….. 4 women. 4 bikes. 1 epic journey. #DhakDhak releasing 2023.”

