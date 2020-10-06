Taapsee Pannu jets off to Maldives with sisters for a quick vacation; Calls it ‘Home for next few days’

Taapsee Pannu has shared a few pictures with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu on her Instagram story as they jet off to the Maldives for a vacation.

, who was shooting for a Tamil comedy film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, is now on a vacation with her sisters before resuming work for her upcoming projects. On Tuesday morning, the actress had shared a few pictures with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu on her Instagram story. In the caption, the actress has revealed that she is all set for a quick vacation with her ‘distressed travel buddies’, Shagun and Evania. Later, the actress revealed through a picture that they were in Maldives for a fun-filled vacation. She captioned the picture as, “Home for next few days.”

In one of the pictures, Taapsee can be seen wearing a printed top, a sunglass and of course a face mask. In the caption, she wrote, “Let the vacation begin.” In another picture, Taapsee and her sisters, Shagun and Evania Pannu can be seen wearing face shields while sitting on a flight. In the caption, Taapsee wrote, “My distressed travel buddies.” She has also tagged her sisters in the stories.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Yesterday, Taapsee shared a gorgeous picture of her on her Instagram handle and in the caption, she wrote, ''Here’s me looking forward to the much needed get away. P.S- that pool was out of bound so @khamkhaphotoartist figured out other means to make the picture look cool''. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has some interesting projects in her kitty. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film Thappad. She will be next seen in cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and more.

