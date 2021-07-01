  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu on Kareena Kapoor hiking fee to play Sita: Why not? She is one of the biggest female superstars

Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled on social media for reportedly asking for Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita in a movie. Take a look at what Taapsee Pannu has to say.
Recently, Bollywood’s adored actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was trolled on social media for reportedly asking for Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita in a movie. According to what a source shared with Bollywood Hungama, the actress had hiked her remuneration from around Rs 6-8 crore to Rs 12 crore. Now, Taapsee Pannu has backed the actress in a recent interview with the news outlet. The Manmarziyaan actress said that the criticism is a sign of ingrained sexism.

Amidst the interview, Taapsee expressed her views on the same and explained that if a man were to ask for a pay hike, it would have been considered as a sign of success. She shared, “But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that." The star also lauded Kareena for being one of the most successful actresses in the country and added that if she commands a certain salary for her time, it is her job. “Do you think any other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don't think so,” she continued.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in an OTT film Haseen Dillruba which is directed by Vinil Mathew. The much awaited mystery thriller also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Besides this, the actress also has Rashmi Rocket, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, Shabhash Mithu. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

