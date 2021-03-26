Taapsee Pannu keeps her spirits high as she shares the BTS photos of her preparation for Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu has been practicing very hard for the film. She is leaving no stone unturned for getting into the skin of the character.

is gearing up for her next film Shabaash Mithu. The actress has been undergoing rigorous training for a sports drama. She has been sharing behind the scene pictures from the sets. Taapsee Pannu, who has recently wrapped up the shooting of Dobara, is practicing hard to get into the skin of her character. The sports drama is helmed by Rahul Dholakia and will be produced by Ajit Andhare. The film is inspired by the life of Indian skipper Mithali Raj.

Sharing a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle, Taapsee wrote, “Smile on, Spirits high, Pitch set #ShabaashMithu.” In the picture, Taapsee is seen getting ready for the practice. To note, the Pink actress has never played a sportswoman role before. Recently, she had shared a picture of her practicing and wrote, “People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones” - Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget.” In the photo, Taapsee can be seen holding the bat as she practices the game.

Dobaaraa marks Taapsee’s third collaboration with Anurag Kashyap after the 2018 released Manmarziyaaan and 2019 released Saand Ki Aankh which was produced by the filmmaker.

Besides this, the actress also has Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey, sports drama Rashmi Rocket and comedy movie Looop Lapeta in her kitty. Taapsee had also shared a series of pictures of her new house and it is looking like a dream house.

Also Read: Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu shares a photo as she practices ‘cover drive’; Shahid Kapoor calls it ‘Sharp’

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×