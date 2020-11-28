Taapsee Pannu kicks off her next project Looop Lapeta and is looking forward ‘to wonderful beginnings'

After wrapping up Rashmi Rocket’s first schedule, Taapsee Pannu has started the shoot of her next film Looop Lapeta and announced the same on her social media.

With many hits to her credit, has become one of the most sought-after stars in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse actress has some interesting projects in her kitty and has been busy shooting for the same. The Thappad star, who will be seen playing the role of an athlete in Rashmi Rocket, has recently wrapped up its first schedule and needless to say, she has left no stone unturned in order to get into the skin of her role. Her Instagram posts speak volumes of her hard work that she has put in for the sports flick. Now, going by her latest post, it seems like Taapsee is in no mood to take rest as she will kicking off with her next film Looop Lapeta.

Announcing the same on her Instagram stories, the gorgeous actress shared a video wherein she can be seen sitting in a car. Alongside the video she wrote, To wonderful beginnings! #LooopLapeta. In the video, she can be seen enjoying singer Harshdeep Kaur’s devotional song Ik Onkar. She had earlier posted a video, writing, “Let’s do this! #LooopLapeta from tomorrow!!!

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post:

On a related note, talking about Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. Besides Taapsee, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal role. The stunning actress also has films like Shabhash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

