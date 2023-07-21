Taapsee Pannu launches NFT platform; says 'I aim to present a distinct social media experience'

Last year, actress Taapsee Pannu delighted her admirers by showcasing a diverse range of acting in six different films. Recently, the actress had expressed that social media had become a source of toxicity in her life and that she will find a new platform to connect with her genuine fans and supporters. Now, the Badla actress has launched her own NFT platform called "taapseeclub.com".

Through this venture, Taapsee aims to interact with her fans in a positive environment, away from the trolling that has become common on public platforms. She will provide the members of the club with glimpses into her day-to-day life, including her shooting experiences and special events. With this kind of interaction, Taapsee wants to increase her fanbase.

Taapsee understands that the audience is always curious about the actors and wants to know them more intimately and this venture gives her an opportunity to express herself in an honest way without the fear of being judged or trolled. The actress said, “In today's cluttered world, it becomes crucial to distinguish the content we share with those genuinely interested in actors and supportive of their endeavors. This helps separate the faceless trollers from the true fans. Thus, I have decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine individuals, providing them with an opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. I aim to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that differs from my public presence. As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media to be too toxic for expressing my true self. It is always beneficial to have a close-knit community of individuals who genuinely wish the best for you and contribute to personal growth.”

Taapsee Pannu's birthday plans

Reportedly, Taapsee has plans of celebrating her birthday on August 1 extravagantly. She has invited famous comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal, and Gurleen Pannu along with RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal, who will perform a hilarious roast for her. The actress is sure to make her 36th birthday an unforgettable one!

In a recent interaction with fans, Taapsee had shared updates on her career and personal life with them. She had said that she had no plans to get married anytime soon.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. She is also reuniting with Vikrant Massey for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and she is set to play a cop in comedy film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.