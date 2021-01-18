Taapsee Pannu looks vibrant in colourful ethnic attire as she drops BTS PIC from Rashmi Rocket sets in Bhuj

Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Bhuj shooting for her upcoming flick Rashmi Rocket, has been sharing photos from the set. Meanwhile, check out her latest behind the scene still that is all about colours.

With back to back shoots, has been busy with the filming of her film Rashmi Rocket. The Thappad star is currently in Bhuj shooting for the same and has been dropping a glimpse of it on her social media handles. The diva has jetted off to Bhuj to complete the last schedule of the sports flick and announced the same in her Instagram post. Now, Taapsee has dropped yet another mesmerising photo of herself from the sets.

The Judwaa 2 star took to her Instagram handle to treat us with her picture wherein she can be seen nailing an ethnic attire. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Let’s spill some more colours!#RashmiRocket #BhujDiaries #RashmiLand.” In the picture, Taapsee can be seen wearing a pink Kurti with a colourful jacket and blue Patiala. She teamed it up with a cool pair of shades and sports shoes. The diva looked beautiful with her curly tresses on point. The Badla star strikes a pose with utmost perfection as she is seen looking at the ground.

Previously, Taapsee had talked about her love for 'Protein Energy Balls' laddoos in a post and was seen binging on them on sets of the film.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, Rashmi Rocket has been directed by Akarsh Khurana and will depict the story of a girl named Rashmi and will trace her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests. The movie is likely to release in 2021.

Besides this, Taapsee also has Looop Lapeta and Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu spills the beans on her upcoming film with Anurag Kashyap; Talks about beau Mathias Boe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×