Taapsee Pannu misses her 'never ending conversations' with Badla director Sujoy Ghosh amid lockdown; See Photo

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback picture with Sujoy Ghosh from a day before the team kick-started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been keeping active in these times of lockdown and has been treating fans with her throwback posts everyday without fail. After recalling the days when she bought her first-ever house in Mumbai, Taapsee has recalled her days with director Sujoy Ghosh.

Sharing a throwback picture with Sujoy Ghosh a day before the team kick-started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow, Taapsee wrote, "A day before we kick started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman."

She added, "5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

