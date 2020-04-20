Taapsee Pannu misses working out with Anurag Kashyap; Teases memories that 'won’t be good for digestion'

After sharing pictures from the sets of Mulk and with director Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee has now shared a boomerang with Anurag Kashyap. Check it out below.

is keeping her date with social media every single day as the actress is sharing glimpse from the sets of her various films. And looks like Taapsee is in a very Manmarziyaan kind of mode. After sharing pictures from the sets of Mulk and with director Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee has now shared a boomerang with Anurag Kashyap. In the clip, we can see the director-actor working out in the gym as they bust some squats.

Sharing the video, Taapsee wrote, "The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together ! And some amazing memories on the side too... I wish I can explain that here but it’s dinner time soon n it won’t be good for everyone’ s DIGESTION. So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10 ! Triceps Vs Quadriceps! Let the games begin!!!!! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap, who is not too social on Instagram, was not entirely thrilled about the workout video. He commented, "Tum bahut hi kharaab ho.." Check out the video below:

Taapsee, also had shared her first look test as Rumi from the film a few days ago. "This is from the look trial of #Manmarziyaan which actually happened in Amritsar. Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi , that is, 2 days before we went for shoot." Check out her full post below:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×