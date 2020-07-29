  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu: Movie mafia put hurdles in my way but didn't try to block or harm my career

Taapsee Pannu in one of her recent interviews has once again opened up on the insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood. Read on for further details.
33483 reads Mumbai Updated: July 29, 2020 06:10 am
The insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood seems to have escalated in the past few days for reasons that are now known to everyone. Many of us surely remember Kangana Ranaut’s shocking revelations and statements in one of her interviews in which she also went on to call Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar ‘B grade actresses.’ This later led to a war of words between the three of them that further extended on Twitter for many days.

Now, in an exclusive interview with India Today, Taapsee Pannu has once again opened up on the insider vs outsider debate. The actress admits to the fact that she has been replaced in a lot of films with star kids. However, Taapsee adds that’s she refuses to be bitter about it. The Saand Ki Aankh star states that she doesn’t need validation from such people. She further adds that many of them haven’t come to her movie screenings or wrote about them but that doesn’t make her movies unsuccessful.

Apart from that, Taapsee also admits that the movie mafia has created hurdles in her way but has never tried to block or harm her. She states that she refused to give them the power to break her career. In Taapsee’s words, that didn’t stop her and it never will in the future. The actress has been in the news of late owing to her cold war with Kangana Ranaut regarding the very same issue. 

