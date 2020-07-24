  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu on nepotism debate: Not just Kangana Ranaut, everyone is getting their personal vendetta sorted

As the ongoing debate on nepotism is getting intense, Taapsee Pannu also shared her views on the same and asserted that the debate is somehow getting coloured.
Kangana Ranaut, who is known for not mincing her words, has opened a pandora box post her explosive interview lately wherein she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and even launched direct attacks on several actors including Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them ‘B-grade actresses’. Besides, her bold opinion on the ongoing nepotism also raised a lot of eyebrows. However, Taapsee, who has strongly reacted to Kangana’s sharp comments, feels that not just the queen actress but everyone around is busy sorting their own personal vendetta.

In her recent interview with News 18, Taapsee stated that she feels that the ongoing debate on nepotism is getting coloured. When quizzed if she feels that Kangana is settling some personal score in this debate, the Pink actress asserted that not just the Queen actress but everyone is getting in their personal vendetta. in this nepotism debate. Sharing her views on the nepotism debate, Taapsee asserted that people really want to resolve the nepotism resolve, they need to understand that the film industry is just one part of nepotism and so is the media and the audience.

“Why don't they watch our films, first day first show? Why didn't they make Sonchiriya a big hit? Why don't they go for outsiders' films the way they go for the star kids' films? All of us are a part of this game. It's not just one group of people. Look at the kind of coverage Taimur gets today. I don't get that much of coverage despite trying to work really hard, that's unfair. But we can't keep playing name games and harassing people,” Taapsee was quoted saying.

She further spoke about how she has lost certain projects to star kids and was even replaced unprofessionally in the films. However, she decided to depend on herself and be ‘atmanirbhar’ to make her way in the industry. Taapsee explained, “There are two ways - either you depend on the biggies to support you consistently and help you reach the position that you eventually want to, or you make one for yourself regardless of anyone supporting you or not. I decided to depend on myself. I choose to be 'atmanirbhar'. I made sure I got the kind of films I wanted to do and the path of my own. It might take longer but I will have my own journey. I have no regrets.”

