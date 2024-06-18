Taapsee Pannu on her resemblance with Preity Zinta; 'always put in an effort to be like her'

Taapsee Pannu, who made her debut with David Dhawan's directorial venture, Chashme Baddoor, in 2013, has gained prominence in Hindi cinema in recent years. Taapsee became a household name after starring in films like Baby, Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh, and Thappad, to name a few.

Taapsee recently opened up about her initial journey in the film industry and how she believes Preity Zinta is her inspiration.

Taapsee Pannu talks about Preity Zinta

Taapsee Pannu appeared on Dhawan Karenge with Shikhar Dhawan, a talk show, where she spoke about Preity Zinta's connection to her entry into Bollywood.

The Dunki actress said, "I was first brought into Bollywood because I share a resemblance with Preity Zinta. She has a very positive energy, and you know it well."

Taapsee, who seems to be an admirer of Preity, praised the senior actress, saying that she is very "lively and intelligent".

"I felt like I had to live up to her reputation as I was brought into the industry because of her name. So, I always put in an effort to be like her," she added.

Taapsee Pannu and Preity Zinta's work fronts

Taapsee Pannu has also worked in movies like Naam Shabana, Loop Lapeta, Game Over, Blur, Badla, Judwaa 2, Haseen Dillruba, Dobaaraa, Shabash Mithu, and Rashmi Rocket.

Taapsee was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film, Dunki, in 2023. She was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

She is now gearing up for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to Haseen Dillruba. Her other upcoming movies are Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Khel Khel Mein.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta made her debut with the Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala-starrer Dil Se in 1998. She played a supporting role in the film. Preity then starred in a lead role in Soldier alongside Bobby Deol the same year.

Her notable works include Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Mission Kashmir, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Jaan-E-Mann, Salaam Namastey, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and Veer Zaara.

Now, Preity Zinta is filming for her upcoming film, Lahore 1947.

