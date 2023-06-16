Taapsee Pannu on Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood camps’ comment: ‘It’s been there since forever’

A few months ago, Priyanka Chopra talked about the Bollywood camps that often dictate casting. She said that having conversations around merit is important so that there are no such camps that can rule casting. Now, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her opinion on camps in Bollywood, and while she refrained from nitpicking on someone else’s comments, she had a similar story to tell. She accepted that Bollywood camps do exist and that they have been there since forever.

Taapsee Pannu on Bollywood camps

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu said, “Yes, Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about. It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.” Taapsee, however, holds no grudge against Bollywood. Neither does she blame the industry for being biased towards outsides as she believes that everyone has the right to choose who they want to work with in their films. Taapsee said that she can’t blame anyone for thinking about their own careers.

She admitted that she was always aware that the industry is going to be biased and unfair, and that she refuses to let it make her a ‘bitter person’. She said that she knew what she was getting into, and for her, the rile for the game is that the tide will be against her most of the time. “And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later,” said Taapsee.

Taapsee further added that not just the film industry, but in every industry except for sports perhaps, camp and favouritism exists to some extent. She added that people who come to the film with no background have to consistently keep doing good work for years and years, and have to keep proving themselves with every film to have a standing of their own.

