Taapsee Pannu opens up about the role her teachers played in her life

Actress Taapsee Pannu feels her teachers played an important role in shaping her personality.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram and penned a note expressing gratitude to her teachers.

" I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn't miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things.

"School does play an important part in shaping up your personality and your teachers are the ‘karigars' moulding the raw stones we all are. I don't know if it's because I've been a nerdy kid or coz I'm grateful to my teachers for letting me shape up all aspects of my personality equally, that I keep going back to my childhood time n again," Taapsee wrote.

On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.

