Taapsee Pannu opens up about when she straightened her curly hair
My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
It seems Taapsee is making the most of her quarantine days taking care of her hair. A couple of days ago, sherevealed in an Instagram post how she is desperately trying to get back her "Bed hair". Sharing a throwback photo of her beautiful curls, the actress wrote: "This is one throwback I am trying really hard to achieve again. The Bed hair I will kill for! Curly hair have their own mind I believe. It's all on their mood. This was the time when I used to wash my hair in the night n wake up with near perfect curls. Now with weeks n weeks of blow drying and straightening for films n events my curls give up. So the trick is to pamper them and take really good care to let them be in their full glory ! Now getting back to my oil massage with full motivation. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost." On the work front, Taapsee has her kitty full with upcoming movies like "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".
