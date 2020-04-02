Taapsee Pannu opens up about when she straightened her curly hair

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback video of the time when she had coloured her beautiful curly hair with a mix of blue and purple hues thinking black is "overdone" and also revealed that she had secretly got her hair straightened thinking "no one would notice", when she was in twelfth standard.

Sharing the throwback pictures on Instagram, she captioned: "My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone. this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have. Statutory warning: please don't try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can't spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."



Credits :IANS

