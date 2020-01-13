Taapsee Pannu opens up on her 9 years in the industry; Says ‘Never used South as stepping stone to Bollywood’

Taapsee, who recently completed nine years in the industry, had made her debut in Jhummandi Naadam in Telugu. Speaking about it, she said that she was a novice then, she had never acted and had no plans to make a career in it.

, who was last seen in Saandh Ki Aankh has some great projects in her pipeline in the year 2020. The actress will be seen in Thappad, Haseen Dilruba and much more. Speaking about her success Taapsee said to Mumbai Mirror that after Pink people started to expect something from her, it gave a clear direction to her career. She wanted her audience to enjoy the film and take something back, too, so she began to sign up for subjects that made an impact on her.

Taapsee, who recently completed nine years in the industry, had made her debut in Jhummandi Naadam in Telugu. Speaking about it, she said that she was a novice then, she had never acted and had no plans to make a career in it. She entered films with the intention of experimenting with life. On entering in Bollywood, Taapsee said, "I never used the South as a stepping stone to Bollywood. I never wanted to choose between the two, I wanted to work in both simultaneously. It took a while to find a footing in both industries though."

Taapsee who is juggling between films like Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad which is on gender dynamics, Haseen Dilruba - an intense love story with thriller, two-sport films, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays a sprinter and the Mithali Raj biopic on the captain of India’s women cricket team said that she wants to be an Indian superhero.

Besides all this Taapsee also has a thriller movie down South which is targeting a mid-2020 release.

