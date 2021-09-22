Taapsee Pannu opens up on struggle to receive ‘credible & solid’ films, reveals her biggest inspiration

Over the years, actor has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, the Blurr star opened up about her upcoming project Shaabash Mithu, while doing so, Taapsee also shared the struggle she endured during the initial stage of her acting career and the person who has been her biggest inspiration. She revealed that has always inspired her to punctuate herself. The Bell Bottom fame also gave her the advice to work throughout the year while taking little breaks to free herself amidst the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world.

According to Taapsee, she has now reached a stage wherein she receives roles she cannot simply reject. “I have waited for years to be offered scripts I can’t say no to. The films on my plate have stories that I won’t trade for anything in the world. I have struggled to get stuff for myself that is credible and solid. When something challenging and unputdownable comes my way, I don’t toss it. I make room for it,” she said.

Speaking of her upcoming project Shaabash Mithu, Taapsee confirmed that she has begun shooting for the film in full swing. For the unversed, Shaabash Mithu was initially helmed by Rahul Dholakia before the second wave of pandemic hit India. Taapsee already shot six days under the director’s vision. However, now Srijit Mukherjee has donned the hat of the director replacing Dholakia.

Talking about the change Taapsee added, “Every director brings his own vision to a story. Of course, I had shot six days for this film before the second wave of the pandemic hit us. But I am now treating this as a fresh, brand new film. The process of learning and unlearning is a continuous one.”

She further explained, “We’ve gone back to factory settings. I’ve pressed the reset button and I am a fresh, blank slate now. When I resumed cricket practice, I did it like I was back to square one - I went back to the pitch and began to groom myself all over again. I am not looking into what specifically has changed about the film. In fact, six days in is too early to gauge that but it’s turning out to be quite an experience.”

