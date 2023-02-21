Taapsee Pannu opens up on her 9-year relationship with BF Mathias Boe; Says THIS when asked about marriage

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been dating badminton player Mathias Boe for many years now. While the two don’t often share mushy posts for each other on social media, they have often featured in each other’s holiday pictures. As per reports, Taapsee met Mathias after she went to watch one of his badminton games many years ago. Even though they have been dating for 9 years now, Taapsee and Mathias keep their relationship low-key. In a recent interview, she revealed that neither her, nor Mathias, are into PDA. In a recent interview, Taapsee was also asked about the recent Bollywood weddings and whether wedding is on the cards for her and Mathias. Taapsee Pannu on her relationship with Mathias Boe

In an interview with Bombay Times, Taapsee was asked about Bollywood actors who have walked down the aisle lately, and whether she has any such plans. Taapsee said that her contemporaries who are getting married and having babies, met their better halves much after she started dating Mathias. She said that she has never hesitated to own up to her relationship, but neither of them are into PDA. “See most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating. Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work.”

She further added that both she and Mathias are self-made individuals, and that work keeps them quite busy. She added that she is in no competition with anyone, whether it comes to personal or professional life, and that she is fine with the pace at which she is going. “Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life,” she said. Taapsee Pannu’s work front Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Ajay Bahl’s horror-thriller film Blurr. She will next be seen in Who Ladki Hai Kahaan, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

