Taapsee Pannu or Bhumi Pednekar in freedom fighter Usha Mehta's biopic? Here are the details

Bollywood has found its new love in biopics. The trend of making biopics in Bollywood has been on an upward rise especially after the movie buffs have been receiving the biopics well. It looks like reportedly another biopic is in the making and we are sure that fans will be more than excited to know more about it. For a long time now rumours about backing a movie on freedom fighter Usha Mehta has been doing the rounds. But, now we hear that the filmmakers have narrowed down on two names for the titular role.

According to reports in Mid-Day, the brave achievements of 20th-century freedom fighter Usha Mehta has inspired director Ketan Mehta. For the unversed, Ketan Mehta is the nephew of Usha Mehta and he wishes to develop a film on the Gandhian who had helped establish Congress Radio. The underground radio station amplified Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peaceful rebellion during the Quit India movement.

Ketan Mehta is the name behind biopics like Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) and Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015) in recent years. A source says that the filmmaker is drafting the final script. “Ketan has simultaneously begun pre-production, and aims to kick off the film by late 2021. He has narrowed down his choices for the lead to and Bhumi Pednekar. Given the actors’ busy date diaries after the second lockdown, the casting will be locked by November.”

Well, we are sure that both Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s names will get the fans excited for the film and they cannot wait till the final announcement.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar chases the sun in a brown bikini as she looks stunning in a happy holiday photo