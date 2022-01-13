Taapsee Pannu pens down a thoughtful note on hate in virtual verse; gives shout out to the ‘brave and rare’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been amusing her fans with her distinctive movie choices and is currently one of the most bankable stars in the industry. The actress who has always been vocal on her views on opinions on Thursday penned down a thoughtful message for her fans. In the message, the ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ actress stressed the importance of showing ‘compassion’ in the virtual verse and gave a shout out to the ones who hold on to love and happiness.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter and started her message as she talked about the hate being prevalent in the virtual verse, and said that being compassionate in the virtual world must be an act of the ‘Brave and Rare’. Taapsee wrote, “The hate on this virtual-verse is so deeply and easily prevalent in comparison to the love shown, which makes me wonder, being compassionate here must be an act of ‘the Brave n Rare’.” She further added, “So to everyone who has been strong enough here to hold on to love and happiness…. BIG HUG,” and added a hugging emoticon.

Check the tweet here:

As soon as the thoughtful message by the ‘Naam Shabana’ actress hit the micro-blogging site, scores of actress fans hopped on to the comments section to appreciate the actor’s thoughts. While one fan wrote, “You are an inspiration for that. Never saw you being bitter or bad-mouthing about anyone despite some people directly attacking you with cheap intentions. Massive love and respect!,” and added red heart emoticons, another fan wrote, “You are awesome.” One fan chimed into the comments section and wrote, “Way to go.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu had a busy year with projects such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, all of which were released on streaming platforms. In 2022, she has Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty.

