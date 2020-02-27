Taapsee Pannu pens a heartfelt note on Anubhav Sinha; Calls Thappad as their career's best film

Just one day before the release of Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has penned a heartfelt note for her favourite director Anubhav Sinha with an adorable picture.

After an amazing 2019, is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Thappad. The movie which is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February has been creating a buzz since the trailer of the movie was released. The movie is based on domestic violence. It revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party. Thappad marks the collaboration of Taapsee with Anubhav Sinha after their 2018 film Mulk.

Just one day before the release of the film, Taapsee has penned a heartfelt note for her favourite director Anubhav Sinha with an adorable picture. She wrote, "मालूम है आपको सहारे की ज़रूरत नहीं है, मैं बस साथ देने आया हूँ “ that day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is! He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s WRITING, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD !"

Talking about Thappad, the movie has been given the U certificate by CBFC and that too, without any cuts. The movie comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor will play a pivotal role in the movie.

