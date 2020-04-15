Taapsee Pannu poses like an 'obedient kid' with her family and this throwback birthday picture is proof

What caught our attention, however, was Taapsee Pannu's pose. She posed like an obedient kid around her family and that's quite relatable.

If there's one celeb, after , who is keeping up their date with social media it is none other . The 'Thappad' actress is making sure to dig into her photo archives and share with her fans one special memory every days. Today, the actress took to Instagram to recall a special birthday which she celebrated with her entire family including cousins, uncles and aunts. What caught our attention, however, was Taapsee's pose. She posed like an obedient kid around her family and that is quite relatable.

Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, " That’s happy birthday to me picture! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around. This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids. Called all my cousins , relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home ! The only difference being this wasn’t at home, went to a restaurant nearby."

Taapsee further added, "Didn’t wanna spend half the time of the family making meals, it becomes more like stress-day than birth-day then. So a few missing here n there but mostly we could fit in this frame P.S- don’t miss the ‘obedient kid’ pose #Throwback #Archive #Quarantine."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's latest Instagram post below:

The other photos shared by Taapsee include adorable childhood pictures and memories from her girl trips.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×