Taapsee Pannu poses by the pool as she looks forward to a much needed getaway

, who is sharing a series of pictures lately from her shooting location, has now taken to her Instagram handle to share another gorgeous picture of herself. In the latest photo, the Pink actress can be seen donning a floral midi dress and posing by the pool. In the caption, the diva has mentioned that she is looking forward to a much-needed getaway. According to ETimes report, the actress had been shooting for a Tamil comedy film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. While the actress told the news portal that they were shooting in the middle of a village and there were small hills around them. And thus, when she had a holiday, she went for trekking and it was a lovely experience. The view from the top was breathtaking. While staring at the scenery, the actress had spent hours just be sitting there.

Taapsee’s latest post’s caption read as, ''Here’s me looking forward to the much needed get away. P.S- that pool was out of bound so @khamkhaphotoartist figured out other means to make the picture look cool''.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest picture here:

A few days back, the actress has shared a picture from her last day of the shoot. In the photo, Taapsee can be seen wearing a green coloured floral dress, sitting and staring at the hills. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film titled Thappad, which has received a lot of appreciation from the audiences. From cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, Rashmi Rocket to Haseen Dillruba, she has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

