Taapsee Pannu poses for a stunning PHOTO while sitting in a bathtub; Calls it ‘Cheap thrills’

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram to share an alluring picture of her wherein she can be seen posing stylishly in the bathtub.
Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu poses for a stunning PHOTO while sitting in a bathtub; Calls it 'Cheap thrills'
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu keeps sharing her solo pictures and also posts interesting updates about her upcoming films on social media to keep her fans hooked. The Judwaa 2 star posted her photo wherein she can be seen posing in the bathtub, and she has also added a witty caption to it. Taapsee sarcastically claimed that clicking pictures while sitting in a bathtub is the ‘new in thing’, and hence she wants to enjoy some ‘cheap thrills’.

The diva can be seen wearing an olive green outfit. She can be also seen flaunting her natural locks and posing stylishly for the lens. While sharing the same, Taapsee wrote, "Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about! #CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy.”

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s latest post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee will next be seen in Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. 

Recently, the actress wrapped up the Jharkhand shooting schedule for the film and announced about it on her social media handle. She wrote, "And it's a wrap of the Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years! I am glad I don't have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket.”

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, she also has Shabaash Mitthu, Looop Lapeta and Haseen Dillruba in her kitty.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS how she climed the 45 floors of her building to prepare for Rashmi Rocket

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

