Taapsee Pannu praises BF Mathias Boe as Indian Badminton team wins Thomas Cup: Mr. Coach, you made us proud

Indian Badminton scripted history by winning Thomas Cup by defeating 14-times champions Indonesia. To note, this marks India’s first-ever win at the prestigious cup. The whole country is praising the team for their hardwork and is congratulating them on their win. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, commended the team’s doubles coach, who is also her boyfriend Mathias Boe. To unversed, Mathias is a former Danish badminton player.

The Pink actress took to the stories section of Instagram to share a photo after the big win. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Mr. Coach, you made us proud. @mathias.boe #ThomasCupWinner.” Taapsee is dating Mathias for a few years now.

On the work front, Taapsee has several interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu, which will release on July 15 this year. She has Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan as well. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie went on floors in April 2022. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023. Apart from this, Taapsee also has Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. The movie is slated to hit the screens on August 19 this year. Dobaaraa marks her third collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is said to be a new age thriller.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared excitement about collaborating with Anurag Kashyap and posted pics from the sets. She captioned the post as, “My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated..Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell..@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa”.

