Taapsee Pannu & Pratik Gandhi are all smiles as they begin shooting for ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’; PIC

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll and has a lot of exciting projects lined up in her kitty. The actress has been doing back to back films and getting all her fans excited for all her upcoming projects. Taapsee recently wrapped up her sports film Shabaash Mithu and now the first look of her upcoming project with Pratik Gandhi has been creating a lot of hype already. Well, taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee shared a picture of her with Pratik as they begin shooting for their film Who Ladki Hai Kahaan.

In the picture, we can see Taapsee Pannu sitting in between Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Syed. The picture is clicked on the sets of the film. The trio is sitting on a blue couch and hold a clapboard. Taapsee can be seen wearing an all-black attire. Pratik looks neat wearing a purple shirt and black pants. Golden coloured wings can be seen in the background that is making the picture look lovely. Sharing this picture, Arshad wrote, “She is feisty as ever, he is bratty as ever! Here's a glimpse straight from the sets of #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? in Jaipur. This story is going to make you smile laugh and cry and experience a whole range of fun emotions...really soon!” Even Taapsee shared this picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Cheers to a kick’spoon beginning! #WohLadkiHaiKahaan”.

Take a look:

Recently, the first look of Who Laski Hai Kahaan was released. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee shared a still with his co-star Pratik from the movie wherein the actress was seen dressed as a cop. On the other hand, the Scam 1992 star was seen dressed as a groom in the pic and the duo was looking out for his missing bride. Taapsee had captioned the image as, “Pratik Gandhi and I are all set to find his missing bride in Junglee Pictures & Roy Kapur Films’ next comedy-drama #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?”.

