Taapsee Pannu prepares for Shabaash Mithu, Mithali Raj biopic by hitting a clean straight drive in the nets

Taapsee Pannu posted a picture on Instagram where she is hitting a straight drive in the net while preparing for Indian cricket Women’s team captain Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

is perhaps one of the busiest actresses to have ever graced the Indian silver screen. In a league of her own, Taapsee has multiple forthcoming films where she is playing the titular character or a strong lead. One of Taapsee’s most awaited films is Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of Indian Women’s Cricket Captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee posted a picture on her Instagram where she is batting in the nets and the caption is, “Down the line !”

Taapsee is known to be getting in the skin of the character while prepping and her straight drive stance is near perfect as compared to a professional cricketer. Playing Mithali Raj is certainly an uphill task considering that she is the first female cricketer in the history of the game to have scored 7000 ODI runs and 75 half-centuries. Shabaash Mithu was initially supposed to release on 5 February 2021 but theaters did not reopen in time due to the rise in COVID 19 cases.

Taapsee is making the best of her time by prepping hard for the film in the nets. Take a look at her post here:

It is evident that Taapsee is known to pick difficult characters and perform them excellently considering her Filmfare win in the Best Actress category for Thappad. The Pink actress is playing the titular role in another sports-based feature called Rashmi Rocket, where she is portraying a country girl who has dreams of becoming an internationally renowned Athlete. Taapsee has recently wrapped up the production for Do Baara which unites her with Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu says ‘Thank you Amrita’ as she wins Best Actor award for her impressive act in Thappad

Share your comment ×