Taapsee Pannu proves to be a goofball at Thappad screenings and we love her candidness; WATCH

Taapsee Pannu’s recent release Thappad is just a day away from its release and while the subject is serious, the actress continues to surprise us with her cool and candid demeanour at the screenings. Check it out.

Just a day ahead of the release of a film, stars of Bollywood usually get pre-release jitters. However, for Thappad star , the pre-release jitters seem to have worn off with the multiple screenings of the film and the initial response to her serious family drama. The proof of it was seen through the lens of paps who captured Taapsee’s candidness and fun in the frame and shared it on social media for her fans. Yes, the fiery and outspoken star proves to be a total goofball in videos from Thappad screenings.

In one of the videos from last night’s screening, Taapsee can be seen chilling with her co-star Pavail Gulati. While walking towards the pap, she is seen looking cheerful and as soon as she reaches up to the photographers, Taapsee ended up saying that ‘this is candid,’ in a happy manner. Well, Taapsee’s statement even left the paps and Pavail amused. In another video from the press conference post Thappad screening, while everyone is busy talking to the media, Miss Pannu seems to be relishing popcorn.

Yes, clad in a gorgeous violet saree, Taapsee can be seen stealing some ‘me time’ with popcorn in the midst of the press conference. Seeing the star in her element, everyone seemed to love her candid avatar too.

Meanwhile, Thappad’s initial reviews have been coming in and fans have loved it completely. The film is based on the story of Amrita played by Taapsee who gets slapped by her husband at a party and post that, she reassess her marriage. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah and is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Thappad is slated to be released on February 28, 2020.

