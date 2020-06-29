Taapsee Pannu, Pulkit Samrat, Vir Das, Renuka Shahane raise concerns over extremely high power bills

Just like the common man, Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai, too, were shocked to find a surge in their power bills at least five times more than the usual amount.

With India still struggling to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, residents of Mumbai were in for a rude shock last week as extremely high electricity bills all across the city have shaken up citizens. If you thought it was only the common man suffering the brunt of it, then you are mistaken. Turns out, even Bollywood celebrities, were shocked to find the power bill surge at least five times the usual amount. One of the first few celebrities to raise a concern around this was who took to Twitter and shared screenshots of her bill.

The actress called out the electricity provider and wrote, "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? " Taapsee's bill was a shocking Rs 36,000 after paying a bill between the range of 3.5-5,000 over the last few months.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

My bill’s 30,000/- too!!!!!!! Kya mazaak hai!!?! — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 28, 2020

Vir Das also echoed similar sentiments has he tweeted asking, "Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?" Pulkit Samrat tweeted, "My bill’s 30,000/- too!!!!!!! Kya mazaak hai!!?! "

Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 27, 2020

Renuka Shahane also shared screenshots of her earlier bill and said, "Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=?"

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

Citizens too have voiced their concerns on social media over high electricity bills. But responses in most cases have been unsatisfactory.

