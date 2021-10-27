Taapsee Pannu & Rashmi Rocket team have an expectations vs reality moment as they pose for PICS

We love expectations vs reality moments, don’t we? Looks like Taapsee Pannu and her Rashmi Rocket team had a similar experience as they posed for pictures in Kutch. Apart from impressing fans with her acts on the silver screen, Taapsee also keeps them swooning over her on social media. The actress often shares glimpses of her life through pictures on social media platforms, especially on Instagram. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few moments back, Taapsee posted a slew of pictures with her Rashmi Rocket team and they do have an expectation VS reality moment.

Some time back, Taapsee took to her Instagram space and shared a series of pictures featuring herself with Rocket Rashmi co-stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sarthak Kakar and Muzammil Qureshi. In the pictures, they are seen posing together in the desert of Kutch, while donning track suits. In the first picture, the four actors strike a nice pose as they stand together. In the second, third, and fourth pictures, however, their poses change into goofy and funny postures, as they continue to laugh and have fun. Sharing these pictures, Taapsee wrote an apt caption for the post.

Her caption read, “We thought we will pose cool….But bohot jaldi apni reality pe aa gaye #RashmiRocket in the heart of Kutchch”.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket, traces the journey of Rashmi, a sprinter whose life is turned upside down after a medical test. The film was initially headed for a release in theatres. However, amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the makers skipped the theatrical release and opted to premiere it on ZEE5 on Dusshera. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

