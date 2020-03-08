Taapsee Pannu reacts to Ahmed Khan's comment on calling the concept of Thappad strange; Read on

During the promotions of Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan shared his views on the concept of Thappad calling it strange to which Taapsee Pannu said that at the end of the day, it is the audience who give out the final verdict.

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and has already hit the theaters this Friday. During the promotions of Baaghi 3, the director shared his views on the concept of Thappad. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ahmed Khan said that he found the concept of Thappad very strange. He did not understand just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return.

He further said, "If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don’t want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it.” , who played the lead role in Thappad responded back saying, “He makes films based on what he finds correct and it is the same for us. At the end of the day, it is the audience who give out the final verdict.”

She further said, “We have always seen relationships where there is love and respect. But, there might be those kinds of relationships too, of which he is talking about. He can continue to make films he is comfortable with. We will do what we are comfortable doing.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad has got rave reviews and the initial public reaction has been positive. The film is the story of a couple whose life comes to a standstill after the husband slaps his wife in a fit of rage at a party. Thappad marks Taapsee and Anubhav Sinha's second collaboration after the 2018 movie Mulk.

