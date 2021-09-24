Taapsee Pannu REACTS to immense love to Rashmi Rocket's trailer with perfect 'on track' photo

's next film Rashmi Rocket is gearing up for its release and the film's trailer was dropped on Thursday evening. The actress has gone all guns blazing in this sports drama and it was well received. While some lauded Taapsee's physical transformation to her first ever act as an athlete, the actress was overwhelmed with the love.

Taking to Instagram on early Friday morning, Taapsee shared a monotone photo from the running track. In the photo, the actress was all things happy and laughing away while in avatar as Rashmi. Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote, "Had I known this amount of love will come in I would’ve kept this expression more constantly on track! #RashmiRocketTrailer out now!"

Announcing the trailer on Thursday, Taapsee had said, "मिलिए रश्मि से , जिसके लिए ‘हार जीत तो परिणाम है , कोशिश हमारा काम है’। (Meet Rashmi, for her win or lose is a result, but trying is her job)."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's latest post below: ​

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film's shoot commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. The actress had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. Rashmi Rocket is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The sports drama will release on 15 October on ZEE5.

