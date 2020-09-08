Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest; Asks whether Sushant would have been arrested too

The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty after continuously interrogating her for three days. Now, Taapsee Pannu has asked a hard-hitting question on Twitter related to the same.

Rhea Chakraborty came under the radar of central investigation agencies after the recovery of her WhatsApp chats. These conversations reportedly pointed towards a possible drug angle that the NCB has debunked recently. And now, the agency has finally arrested the actress on charges of procuring drugs and giving them to Sushant Singh Rajput. Numerous celebs have reacted to Rhea’s arrest on social media. Among them is who has shared a hard-hitting tweet on her handle some time back.

The actress tries to clarify that Rhea was not consuming drugs but was only financing and procuring them for Sushant. She then asks, “So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too?” Taapsee further writes, “Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys.” Earlier, another actress Kubbra Sait also tried to clarify by stating that Rhea is not a murderer.

Meanwhile, check out Taapsee Pannu’s tweet below:

Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys https://t.co/6f8l7DncuI — taapsee pannu (taapsee) September 8, 2020

On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer has reportedly refused to comment on Rhea's arrest. He has stated that the drug charges are not their case against the actress. Taapsee has also reacted to his comment and tweeted about the same. The actress says that Rhea was neither a gold digger nor murdered. She either consumed or transferred drugs. She then writes in Hindi, "Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho."

Check out her tweet below:

So this isn’t his case he says.

So she was neither a gold digger, nor murderer but she consumed/transferred drugs. Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho https://t.co/OBX5KYZ0ya — taapsee pannu (taapsee) September 8, 2020

On the other hand, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also reacted to her arrest. He has said that she is facing the consequences of falling in love with a drug addict who had mental health issues. Meanwhile, the NCB has reportedly requested 14-day custody of the actress. Earlier, they also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs.

Twitter

