Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's bail: Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of people

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday. The actress was arrested by NCB on September 8, 2020.

Just a day earlier, a special NDPS court had extended Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s judicial custody to October 20, 2020. However, the Bombay High Court also announced its verdict on October 7, 2020. The court finally granted bail to the actress who was arrested by the NCB on September 8, 2020. However, the bail plea of her brother remains rejected. She was spotted by the paparazzi while stepping out of the Byculla Jail a few hours earlier.

Just like many other celebs, has also reacted to the news of Rhea’s bail. The actress takes a sly dig at those people who allegedly fulfilled their personal agendas in the name of justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. She takes a sly dig at them by saying that Rhea Chakraborty’s time in jail has sufficed their egos. Taapsee further writes, “Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but At least it’s not over as yet.”

Check out her tweet below:

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83 — taapsee pannu (taapsee) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, many other celebs from the film fraternity like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, and others have opined their thoughts on social media post the news of Rhea’s release from jail. Shibani, who has been voicing out her opinion on behalf of the actress has shared one of her older tweets that includes the lines from Rhea’s t-shirt that went viral ahead of her arrest – “Roses are red, violets are blue, if you still watch news channels, more fool you.”

