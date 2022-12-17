Taapsee Pannu REACTS to her viral video slamming paparazzi: This is intruding my private space

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was spotted by the paparazzi a few weeks ago as she stepped out in the city. A video of the actress getting annoyed and schooling the paparazzi had gone viral on social media. The video showed Taapsee getting inside her car, while the paparazzi held the car’s door. Taapsee was visibly irked and she told the photographers “aise mat karo,” while expressing her disapproval. Now, in a recent interview, the actress reacted to it, and said that she is often labeled as arrogant, but she is just asking for basic human respect for space. She said that it was an intrusion of her personal space.

While speaking to India Today about the viral video that showed her getting annoyed at the paparazzi, Taapsee said, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

Taapsee Pannu on being called ‘arrogant’

She further added that she walks without any bodyguards, and that the paparazzi have the liberty to shove their cameras, and not give her any breathing space just because she is a public figure. She then reacted to the media labelling her as ‘arrogant’ for reacting the way she did. “If I'm arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see,” said Taapsee Pannu.