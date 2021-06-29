Taapsee Pannu recalls being replaced in a film; Says ‘Makers didn’t reveal real reasons’

Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her OTT release, revealed being unceremoniously dropped from a film once.

Bollywood actress , who is preparing for her next OTT release, opened up about being dropped from a film at the last moment. Though she did not name the film, Taapsee revealed that she had blocked her dates and was all set to start working on the film. Surprisingly, the Game Over actress discovered that she was no longer a part of the movie through the media reports.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, “It happened to me. I didn’t get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out.” The Naam Shabana actress also added that the makers of the film later apologized for dropping her, however, they were ‘hesitant to reveal the real reasons'.

On being asked if the makers got in touch with her regarding her comments in the media, the Manmarziyaan actress said that they had called and met her just to apologize. She added, “But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons for replacing her”.

In early 2019, the actress had told Mumbai Mirror that she had blocked her dates for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. However, the producers later told director Mudassar Aziz to ‘take someone else’, and when she tried to confront the producers, she wasn’t given a proper reason. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, and Kartik Aaryan.

Up next, Taapsee Pannu is looking forward to her Netflix release ‘Haseen Dillruba’ which is set to release on Friday. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

