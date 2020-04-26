Taapsee Pannu recalls buying her first ever house in Mumbai: It's a house until your family makes it home

On Sunday, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of herself posing outside the door of her first ever house in Mumbai and reminisced some fond memories.

Thanks to this lockdown, has been dishing out interesting anecdotes from her personal and professional life which she otherwise would not have had the time to do. Every day, Taapsee is making sure to share a photo or a video with her fans and giving a glimpse of her life. On Sunday, the 'Thappad' actress shared a picture of herself posing outside the door of her first ever house in Mumbai. Taapsee recalled how her house became a home, only after her family lived in it.

Looking uber chic in a white and black outfit, Taapsee shared, "This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of Manmarziyaan I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai n by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment. Like a new chapter began just like that. It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home."

She added, "Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until it’s lived in with your family who then make it ‘Home’. That’s the blue door that I wanted for my home n keeping the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house. Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl’s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel ‘it’s possible’"

Credits :Pinkvilla

