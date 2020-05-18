Taapsee Pannu recalls her experience after the screening of Manmarziyaan at TIFF; Abhishek Bachchan responds

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shared a candid throwback picture of her, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan which was taken after the screening of Manmarziyaan at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. From scrolling various posts to sharing pictures and videos, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about social media, how can we forget about . The actress has been on a throwback spree since the lockdown and has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her Instagram, the ones which she has not posted so far. From the day she got her first house in Mumbai to some amazing BTS stills from her movies, Taapsee has her social media game on point.

Recently, Taapsee treated fans with a throwback picture of her, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan which was taken after the screening of Manmarziyaan at the Toronto International Film Festival. Sharing a candid pic, Taapsee wrote, "This one is right after the screening of #Manmarziyaan in #TIFF What an experience , what a response. My first ever love story gave me so much love ‘live’ to remember n enjoy. Also this was possible to quickest cross continent back n forth I did. We were in Canada for exactly 40 hours! #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

As soon as Taapsee posted the pic, her co-star Abhishek wrote, "What a moment this was. Magical and so emotional. Great photo." For the uninitiated, directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon, Manmarziyaan premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in India on 14 September 2018.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films -Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh last year itself, Taapsee already had a release last month - Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

