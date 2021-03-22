Taapsee Pannu recalls shooting five films amidst Covid 19: Going to work felt like a covert mission

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu has recalled how she overcame the fear of Covid-19 while shooting for the first film post-lockdown, adapting to the new normal and more.

has been constantly shooting for her upcoming films post Covid-19 lockdown. She was the first one who got back to work after four months of nationwide lockdown. And since then, the actress has been wrapping ups films and moving from one set to another at a lightning speed. Currently, she is filming for Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara, which is her fifth project post lockdown. Now, in a recent interview with the Mid-Day, Taapsee has recalled how she overcame the fear of Covid-19 while shooting for the first film post-lockdown, adapting to the new normal and more.

The actress said she still remembers her first shoot for a Tamil film alongside Vijay Sethupathi post-COVID in Jaipur. She stated that they didn’t know how far apart they should stand. “Unsure of how paranoid the other one is, it was a case tiptoeing around cautiously. The worst was, we were so awkward and didn’t know how to greet each other,” the actress added. Taapsee also clarified that they all tested negative before the shoot but the fear of the unknown was there but things got calmer as the days went by. And by the end of the shoot, they were able to sit next to each other without being weird.

In November, after wrapping up the Tamil film, the actor started shooting for other films like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, etc. “There would be times when I’d be on set, with everyone around me in masks, and it’d dawn on me that I was missing an important gear. Before shoots, my family would text me, ‘Be strong.' Going to work felt like a covert mission,” the Pink actress added.

Talking about adapting to the new normal, she said open spaces were such a switch in the first few months. “Fresh air, green surroundings were such a welcome change and we all adapted to the new rules,” Taapsee said. She also recalled how she used to forget her mask when she used to go to the gym.

Now, reportedly, after wrapping up the shooting schedule of Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara, Taapsee will soon start shooting for her sixth film, Shabash Mithu. The actress is also prepping up for the film currently. She also shares glimpses of her training session on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu shares Sachin Tendulkar’s words of wisdom as she hones her cricketing skills for Shabaash Mithu

Share your comment ×