Taapsee Pannu regrets not creating a hattrick with Rishi Kapoor; Shares her most favourite picture with him

Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor had shared that screen space in Chashme Baddoor and Mulk and the actress is bereaved with the veteran actor’s loss.

A day after Irrfan passed away, ’s death has left the showbiz industry in a state of shock. The actor wasn’t been keeping well for some time now and has breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai. While Rishi’s death has created an irrevocable loss in the industry, several celebrities were seen mourning his death on social media. The veteran actor had worked with several young actors who have been enthralled with his performance and charm in front of the camera.

And while everyone is missing Rishi’s presence, his Mulk co-star penned an emotional note for the veteran actor. The diva shared a beautiful picture of herself hugging Rishi on the sets of Mulk. Calling it her favourite picture, Taapsee expressed her regret for not being able to create a hattrick with the legendary actor. They have shared the screen space in Chashme Baddoor and Mulk. “The only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere and this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post for Rishi Kapoor:

To note, Rishi Kapoor was cremated in Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of his family. The last rites were performed by his son and , , Reema Jain, Abhishek Bachchan was also present. On the other hand, Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been settled in Delhi, took special permission from the authorities and has been travelling to Mumbai via road.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×